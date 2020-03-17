Contact Details

 

La Vela Restaurant
4 Abingdon St
Burnham-on-Se
TA8 1PH

Tel: 01278 782707

 

About Us

  • Popular Italian Restaurant
  • All food homemade and cooked fresh to order
  • Pizzas, Pasta, Risotto, Chicken, Fish, Steaks
  • Takeaway available
  • Perfect venue for parties and special occasions

Opening Times

 

Tuesday 5–10:30pm
Wednesday 5–10:30pm
Thursday 5–10:30pm
Friday 5–11pm
Saturday 5–11pm
Sunday 5–9:30pm
Monday Closed

 

More Information

To make a reservation or for any more information please contact La Vela on 01278 782707

La Vela is a popular Italian Restuarant near the centre of Burnham-On-Sea, Somerset. It has a wide choice of tradional Italian meals all cooked with fresh ingredients to order.

The restaurant can seat up to 100 diners and it is advisable to book in advance especially if it is a special occasion or you are booking a larger number of people.

Choose from the selection of tasty Pizzas, Pasta or Risottos for an authentic Italian night out. Why not treat yourself to something a bit different  – please ask about the Specials? They also have a tempting choice of Chicken, Steak meals and Fish dishes. Children and families are welcome and dietry requirements can be catered for.

Complete your meal with a delicious dessert – there is something to compliment all tastes and appetities!

