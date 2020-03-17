La Vela Restaurant

More Information

To make a reservation or for any more information please contact La Vela on 01278 782707

La Vela is a popular Italian Restuarant near the centre of Burnham-On-Sea, Somerset. It has a wide choice of tradional Italian meals all cooked with fresh ingredients to order.

The restaurant can seat up to 100 diners and it is advisable to book in advance especially if it is a special occasion or you are booking a larger number of people.

Choose from the selection of tasty Pizzas, Pasta or Risottos for an authentic Italian night out. Why not treat yourself to something a bit different – please ask about the Specials? They also have a tempting choice of Chicken, Steak meals and Fish dishes. Children and families are welcome and dietry requirements can be catered for.

Complete your meal with a delicious dessert – there is something to compliment all tastes and appetities!