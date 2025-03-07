Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held with work of local crafters on show

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 8th March.

The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Berrow, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include: