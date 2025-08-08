Burnham-On-Sea’s summer flower show to be held today

Green-fingered Burnham-On-Sea residents will be showing their finest flowers, vegetables and homemade crafts when the town’s annual Horticultural Show is held today (Saturday, 9th August).

Hosted by Burnham-On-Sea & District Horticultural Society, the event will open its doors at at the Community Centre in Berrow Road between 2.00pm and 4.30pm.

Visitors can expect vibrant displays of flowers, vegetables and crafts. Gardeners of all ages will compete across a range of classes, celebrating the best of local produce, floral artistry, and handicrafts.

