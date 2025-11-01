Vintage Hornby Train Show returning to Highbridge today

Train enthusiasts are in for a treat today when the 15th Vintage Hornby Train Show steams into Highbridge.

Organised by the Bristol and Somerset Group of the Hornby Railway Collectors’ Association, the event will be held on Saturday 1st November at The King Alfred School B Block.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the show promises a nostalgic day out for all ages, featuring a wide range of O gauge and OO gauge layouts in action.

Visitors can enjoy displays of classic Hornby models alongside other makes, with trade stands offering both new and secondhand items.

Admission is £5 for adults CASH ONLY, while accompanied children can attend free of charge. The organisers do not have a facility to take card payments.

The venue offers ample free parking, refreshments, and is fully wheelchair accessible with a level site.

Organisers say the event is ideal for collectors, families, and anyone with an interest in vintage model railways.

With running facilities in both gauges and plenty to browse, it’s set to be a highlight for local hobbyists and visitors alike. See more here.