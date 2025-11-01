8.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 02, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNews Not Home PageVintage Hornby Train Show returning to Highbridge today

Vintage Hornby Train Show returning to Highbridge today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Train enthusiasts are in for a treat today when the 15th Vintage Hornby Train Show steams into Highbridge.

Organised by the Bristol and Somerset Group of the Hornby Railway Collectors’ Association, the event will be held on Saturday 1st November at The King Alfred School B Block.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the show promises a nostalgic day out for all ages, featuring a wide range of O gauge and OO gauge layouts in action.

Visitors can enjoy displays of classic Hornby models alongside other makes, with trade stands offering both new and secondhand items.

Admission is £5 for adults CASH ONLY, while accompanied children can attend free of charge. The organisers do not have a facility to take card payments.

The venue offers ample free parking, refreshments, and is fully wheelchair accessible with a level site.

Organisers say the event is ideal for collectors, families, and anyone with an interest in vintage model railways.

With running facilities in both gauges and plenty to browse, it’s set to be a highlight for local hobbyists and visitors alike. See more here.

Previous article
Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts celebrate success at regional competition
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea resident celebrates 33 years of holding Halloween displays

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
8.6 ° C
9.2 °
7.9 °
89 %
1.3kmh
98 %
Sun
12 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com