11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Nov 01, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNews Not Home PageWest Huntspill Miniature Railway to hold Halloween fun rides tonight

West Huntspill Miniature Railway to hold Halloween fun rides tonight

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

West Huntspill Miniature Railway is marking Halloween by holding an evening of fun-filled night time train rides for families this evening (Thursday, October 31st).

The model railway in New Road, West Huntspill, has a special Halloween evening planned with plenty of fun surprises for families.

The rides will operate from 5.30pm-8pm and tickets cost £1.50 per ride.

A spokesman says: “There will be lots of fun scares and ghosties and ghoolies around the railway track, and a chance to have a ride on the various trains that will be operating.”

“There will also be refreshments served in our clubhouse. It is usually a very popular event, so get there early!”

Previous article
PHOTOS: Fun-filled Halloween zombie walk held through Highbridge town centre
Next article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club hosts successful first round of winter racing series

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
11.1 ° C
12.3 °
9.2 °
93 %
1.9kmh
51 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com