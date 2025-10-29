M5 overnight closures between Burnham and Bridgwater for £1.1m safety upgrades

Motorists travelling on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater are being advised of upcoming overnight closures as National Highways begins a £1.1 million safety barrier renewal scheme.

The essential work will see one-and-a-half miles of ageing wire rope central reservation barrier replaced with modern steel beam barriers, improving safety and resilience on the busy stretch of motorway.

During closures, listed below, traffic will be diverted via the A38 to rejoin the M5.

M5 Closure Schedule:

Sunday, November 2nd: Full northbound closure (8pm–6am) between junctions 24 (Bridgwater) and 22 (Burnham-On-Sea)

Full northbound closure (8pm–6am) between junctions 24 (Bridgwater) and 22 (Burnham-On-Sea) Tuesday 4th, 5th, 6th, nightly M5 closed in both directions between junction 24 and junction 22.

nightly M5 closed in both directions between junction 24 and junction 22. Sunday, November 9: Overnight southbound closure

National Highways says the scheme is part of a wider investment in the South West M5, which includes a £5.9m drainage upgrade near junction 26 and a £5m resurfacing and technology project between Cullompton and Exeter.

Jonathan Hill, National Highways route manager, said: “We appreciate road users will be seeing a lot of roadworks through the autumn and winter but our current work along the M5 represents a significant investment.”

“This will ultimately bring benefits in terms of safety and wet weather resilience, smoother journeys for motorists and reduce the requirement for unplanned closures.”

“We’re undertaking the work at this time of year and overnight, when traffic volumes are at their lowest, we’ve worked closely with partners to minimise disruption – carefully avoiding dates in Somerset’s carnival calendar – and we thank people for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

The barrier and drainage works are scheduled to be fully completed by December 19th, ahead of the Christmas getaway. Two lanes will remain open in both directions throughout the project to keep traffic flowing.