Over £1.5 million of government funding is coming to Somerset with the aim of helping low-income households cut energy bills for those homes without mains gas.

The Home Upgrade Grant Scheme (HUGs) will be available across Somerset following a bid to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy by Somerset Independence Plus, which is a partnership between Sedgemoor District Council, Mendip District Council, Somerset County Council, Somerset West & Taunton Council and South Somerset District Council.

“Working with the Centre for Sustainable Energy, the £1,699,700 will be used to improve up to 4,300 low-income, off-gas grid households, which may be reliant on alternatives such as bottled gas and oil to heat their homes,” says a spokesman.

“Grants will pay for energy efficiency measures such as wall and roof insulation as well as new low-carbon heating systems, thermostats and room heating controls.”

“Eligible residents will need to be owner-occupiers, off mains gas, on low-income (in receipt of means tested benefits or have a gross annual household income under £30,000) and have a property with an Energy Performance Certificate D rated or below.”

Applications will be via the Centre for Sustainable Energy’s advice line 0800 082 2234 or email home.energy@cse.org.uk

It is the first round of funding that was allocated from the £950 million Home Upgrade Grant scheme by the government last year and be available over the next three years to 2025.

Somerset Independence Plus offers an integrated service providing Disabled adaptations, Home Improvements and Prevention Services for disabled and vulnerable people of Somerset, to enable them to be more independent, improve their housing and to live safer in their homes.

The service also offers detailed customer assessments, and the option to receive advice with any equipment needs which can be done at one of our Independent Advice Centres.

The Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE) is a charity supporting people and organisations across the UK to tackle the climate emergency and end the suffering caused by cold homes. For over 40 years, the CSE has supported people to take effective action on energy in their homes. CSE help communities and local councils to understand energy issues, set priorities and put plans into action. Find out more at www.cse.org.uk