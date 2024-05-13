12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue May 14, 2024
10-day cider festival to be held at Burnham-On-Sea pub The Reeds Arms
News

10-day cider festival to be held at Burnham-On-Sea pub The Reeds Arms

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Reeds Arms Wetherspoon pub Burnham-On-Sea

A selection of up to 15 craft ciders from producers across the south west region and beyond, will be available at The Reeds Arms in Burnham-On-Sea during its 10-day festival.

The Wetherspoon pub in Pier Street will host the festival from Friday 24th May to Sunday 2nd June inclusive.

The festival line- up includes Muddy Scamp (Purbeck Cider), Perrylicious (Weymouth Cider), Chilli Ginger (Cockeyed Cider), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak Cider), Tequila Sunrise (Celtic Marches), Slack-Ma-Girdle Cider (Hecks Cider), Scrummage (Harry’s Cider), Rosie’s Pig (Westons).

The ingredients in the ciders include rum, raisin, pineapple, coconut and tequila.   The ciders will each cost £2.99 a pint. The pub will have tasting notes available.

Pub manager Nik Pipe said: “The festival is a celebration of craft cider. It will offer our customers the opportunity to enjoy a selection of craft ciders not usually available in the pub, and at the same time support the individual cider producers.”

