10 year-old Burnham-On-Sea motor racing fan achieves a flying start in kart racing

A 10 year-old Burnham-On-Sea boy has got his motor racing career off to a flying start.

Ethan McNally-Roberts has been taking part in the National Karting Championship Club100 and other racing series around the country, impressing on both the local and national stage.

Ethan has quickly established himself as a competitive and capable racer in his rookie season, amassing a total of three titles, 10 race wins, 22 podium finishes and two ‘Driver of the Day’ awards!

“His performance is a testament to his dedication, commitment, and natural talent behind the wheel,” his father John told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Participating in both local and national championships, Ethan has faced stiff competition but has remained unfazed, using each race as an opportunity for growth and learning—both personally and as a driver. His willingness to take on challenges and continually improve has earned him respect among competitors and coaches alike.”

“Ethan’s success can be attributed to the solid support system around him. His race team, Stalloni Campioni Racing, and mentorship from experienced racers Team Manager Zack Swannell, Oli Bayani, and Aaron Bull have provided invaluable guidance throughout the season. Their expertise and encouragement have enabled Ethan to flourish in his karting career, allowing him to make significant strides in a remarkably short period of time.”

Earlier this month an exciting new opportunity was announced, and Ethan revealed a long-term partnership with a well-known driving instructor ‘Learn with Vern’ in Bridgwater.

John says: “Vaughn ‘Vern’ Whereat, a dedicated British Touring Car enthusiast, understands the challenges faced by emerging motorsport talent today. Through ‘Learn with Vern’, he empowers his pupils with the drive, determination, and skills needed to succeed – not only in obtaining their driving licence but also in unlocking their full potential.”

“Recognising Ethan’s exceptional talent, Vern personally reached out to offer his support, helping a young driver take his first steps in motorsport. They are working together to turn ambition into achievement and ensure raw talent gets the opportunity it deserves.”

Looking ahead, the future appears bright for Ethan as he gears up for a very busy 2025 karting season.

“With the 2025 season on the horizon, one thing is certain – Ethan’s karting career is only just beginning, and the best is yet to come.”

Participating in several prestigious racing series around the country – Club100 Cadet, Daniel Ricciardo Series DRS40, Castle Combe Junior Karting Championship CCJKC, Southern Rental Karts (SRK) and British Indoor Karting Championship BIKC – each of these events will provide him with invaluable experience and challenges as he continues to develop his skills and build on his impressive achievements from his first season.

Fans and followers of Ethan’s karting journey can track his progress on his social media accounts. Additionally, any companies or individuals interested in discussing potential sponsorship opportunities can reach out through his social media channels.