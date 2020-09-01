Children and young people across the Burnham-On-Sea area will be supported with £1,000 grants from Tesco as part of a new scheme launched this week.

Local groups and charities who support younger people will be able to apply for funding provided by the Bags of Help scheme throughout October, November and December.

Potential organisations that can apply include those supporting mental health, outdoor activities, educational activities, young carers, bereavement counselling, child poverty and vulnerable at risk children.

Since COVID-19, the Bags of Help COVID-19 Communities Fund has given £4million of support to more than 8,000 charities and groups across the regions affected by the pandemic, with each receiving £500 grants for food, resources and emergency aid.

Rhodri Evans, Local Communications Manager for the South West, says: “Young people have been among those most impacted by the pandemic, with schools closing across the country and many missing out on all important services impacted by lockdown.”

“We’re encouraging any group who is working to support children and young people across the UK to apply for the new funding. We hope it can make a real difference to lives of so many around the country.”

The Bags of Help programme, which is run in partnership with community charity Groundwork, has already provided £83million of funding to more than 34,000 community projects across the UK.

Tesco hopes to support more than 2,000 projects across the country in October, November and December, with three grants of £1,000 each available in each voting region.

Any local groups that would benefit from this funding are encouraged to apply here online at www.tescobagsofhelp.org.uk