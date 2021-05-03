Farmers from across the region took part in a fundraising tractor run near Burnham on Sunday (May 3rd) in tribute to a local smallholder who has suddenly passed away.

113 tractors joined the run, which began in Wedmore and then passed through Godney, Mark and Blackford, finishing at Allerton.

It was held in memory of Chris Popham, a popular local smallholder from between Wedmore and Mark, who recently passed away.

Each of the tractor drivers taking part made a donation to charity and raised £1,114 for Burnham’s In Charley’s Memory towards mental health awareness and support.

Ella Willis, who took part, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was emotional to see such a large number of tractors joining such a wonderful tribute to Chris.”

“He was a kind, caring chap who would do anything to help out. He had a passion for his animals and farming, and will be greatly missed.”

Pictured: Sunday’s tractor run (Photos: Ella Willis and Somersetagripics)

