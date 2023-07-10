Year 12 students from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy have taken part in a 12.6 mile beach walk from Burnham-On-Sea to Brean Down and back to raise charity funds.

The school’s annual Rag Week – ‘Raising and Giving’ – began on Monday (July 10th) with the fundraising walk in fancy dress, as pictured here.

“Students and staff walked the Burnham coastline to raise awareness of hunger poverty in our community and support the amazing work of the Highbridge Area Food Bank and the volunteers who devote their time to fighting hunger in our local area,” says a spokesperson.

“In keeping with true TKASA RAG tradition, we of course donned a variety of wacky fancy dress outfits to keep the public entertained! As staff and students, we proudly support a cause that has such a prominent role in our community and would really appreciate your support in raising the much needed funds that will go towards ensuring that the Food Bank can continue to support those families in need.”

See the fundraising page at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/ p/tkasa-sixth-form-charity- walk