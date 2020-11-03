Highbridge food manufacturing company Bakkavor is creating 127 new jobs despite the demands of the coronavirus pandemic.

After months of concern over the impact of Covid-19 on national employment levels, Bakkavor Desserts says it is adding the new positions during the run-up Christmas.

The company, located on Highbridge’s Isleport Business Park, has permanent vacancies for a wide range of roles including: Production operatives, hygiene operatives, forklift truck operatives, despatch operatives.

A spokesman for Bakkavor Desserts told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The announcement of 127 local jobs also demonstrates Bakkavor’s commitment to support the local economy at a critical time, particularly with the Highbridge and Burnham area being affected by a fall in tourism over the summer months and with national unemployment reaching its highest level in three years.”

“The work will support the continued drive by the Highbridge business to make over 30 million desserts every year.”

All applicants will need to have a basic understanding of English literacy and numeracy (ESOL 2). Previous experience working in this kind of setting is preferable but not essential, said the company.

Shona Taylor, business director at Bakkavor Desserts, adds: “Since the outbreak of Covid-19, we have adapted to unprecedented times and helped to maintain essential food supply at a critical time for the country and the economy.”

“We have raised our already high hygiene and safety standards to support colleagues in the workplace, the quality and breadth of which have been acknowledged by Public Health England.”

“As we gear up for a busy Christmas period, we are delighted to be creating significant employment opportunities at a very challenging time for the local economy – and for people that have lost jobs in our community this year, we hope our new recruitment drive can help people to rebuild their lives and their careers before Christmas.”

The spokesman adds: “Employee wellbeing is high on the agenda at Bakkavor. Not only does the company have strong COVID-19 controls in place, it also has robust wellbeing programmes to support employees while they are at work.”

“Aside from good rates of pay and real opportunities to progress and develop skills, Bakkavor is offering new joiners a range of staff benefits, including a stakeholder pension and life insurance cover.”

“Successful candidates will be team players, self-motivated and flexible – as well as being committed to maintaining Bakkavor’s quality and hygiene standards.”

To apply for a role, visit the Bakkavor website here or call 0345 266 1843.