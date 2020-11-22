Further new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed across Somerset in the latest daily figures, announced on Saturday (November 21st).

The county council area experienced 128 positive tests for the virus in the latest 24 hour period in official figures released by the Government.

Sedgemoor and Somerset West and Taunton have both experienced increases in their overall tally, according to the figures.

Sedgemoor had 48 new cases, taking its total to 1,368 while 51 positive tests were recorded in Somerset West and Taunton, where the total is 1,358.

In Mendip there were 19 new cases taking its overall total of 717 cases and in South Somerset, with a rise of 10, taking its overall total to 1,266.

The 128 new confirmed cases in Somerset mean there have been a total of 4,799 positive tests in the county council area.

Help is available for anyone in Somerset who may need additional support during the second national lockdown. The five councils in Somerset have been working together since the first lockdown to provide a single phone number for anyone in Somerset who needs Coronavirus-related support: call 0300 790 6275 if you need help or are concerned about relatives or neighbours. Lines are open seven days a week between 8am and 6pm.