There have been major delays on the M5 today (Thursday) after a ‘multi-vehicle’ crash which saw thirteen people taken to hospital.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-On-Sea and involved eight vehicles.

The crash initially blocked the entire southbound carriageway but the motorway has since reopened.

The air ambulance was called to the scene and 13 people have since been taken to hospital.

National Highways says the incident is not expected to clear completely for several hours.

In a statement, South Western Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.16am to a road traffic incident on the M5 between junctions 21 and 22.”

“We sent an air ambulance, three double-crewed land ambulances, three operations officers, and two hazardous area response teams, and conveyed 13 patients to hospital by land ambulance.”

A Police spokesperson added: “Emergency services attended collisions on the M5 southbound between junctions 21 for Weston-super-Mare and 22 for Burnham-On-Sea.

“The first call came in to police just after 10.15am today, Thursday 24 February. Eight vehicles, including a coach, were involved in three collisions on the same section of road at that time.”

“The fire and rescue service and air and land ambulances attended. Traffic on the northbound carriageway was stopped briefly to allow the air ambulance to land and lift.”

“Lanes two and three were reopened by 11.45am. Lane one closure was handed to National Highways at about midday pending recovery of the vehicles.”