Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge News
Latest Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge news articles
Trending Now
WEATHER
Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
7.2 ° C
8.3 °
6 °
75 %
1.5kmh
90 %
Mon
11 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
5 °
Brean Golf Club raises over £10,000 for charity helping research into skin cancer
Members of Brean Golf Club have presented a bumper cheque for more than £10,000 to a charity that will help research into skin cancer.
£1.8m project to protect Highbridge homes from flooding starts today
Wessex Water will be starting work on a new flood alleviation scheme in Highbridge on Monday 24th February.
£1m climate change fund created by Somerset County Council to fund green projects
A massive £1m climate change fund has been created by Somerset County Council, which it says is one of the biggest single investments of its kind in the country.
Burnham-On-Sea fire crew called to small fire in house in Bridgwater
Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to a small house fire in Bridgwater on Sunday evening (February 23rd).
Dozens join beach cleans in Burnham and Berrow to collect litter after storms
Dozens of volunteers collected sackfuls of plastic litter during two beach cleans in Burnham-On-Sea and at Berrow on Saturday (February 22nd).
New series of Mark Moor Markets gets off to a successful start
A first of a new series of indoor markets got off to a successful start in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (February 22nd).
Petition launched to save Burnham-On-Sea Hospital Minor Injuries Unit
A new petition has been launched in a bid to save Burnham-On-Sea Hospital’s minor injury unit from possible closure.
Plan to create new Unitary Council in Somerset formally unveiled by council leader
Plans for a new Unitary Council for Somerset have taken a step forward this week as a fresh bid to transform local government and save millions of pounds gets underway.
New removals firm and Hermes collection point set to open in Burnham-On-Sea
A new removals business and Hermes drop-off and collection point is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.
Beach cleans set to take place in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow this morning
Volunteers are being sought to join the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach’s first cleaning event of the year today (Saturday, February 22nd).
Burnham-On-Sea artists invited to sign up to join Somerset Open Studios 2020
Burnham-On-Sea artists, makers, designers and craftspeople are being invited to sign up to join Somerset Open Studios - an annual countywide celebration of the contemporary visual art and crafts - later this year.
Brent Knoll to hold ‘Pancake Saturday’ event to raise funds for Royal British Legion
A special event to celebrate this month’s Pancake Day is being held in Brent Knoll today (Saturday, February 22nd).
New push to roll-out superfast broadband across Somerset set to begin
A fresh procurement process to find new contractors to roll-out superfast broadband across Somerset and Devon has started this week.
70 residents air concerns over closure threat to Burnham Hospital Minor Injuries Unit
Dozens of concerned residents have this week attended a drop-in session amid a possible closure threat to Burnham-On-Sea Hospital's minor injury unit.
Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue gets £22,981 boost from Department for Transport
Burnham-On-Sea's BARB Search & Rescue is one of 50 independent charities across the UK to receive funding boosts for new search and rescue equipment from the Department for Transport this week.
Sedgemoor District Council approves 3% council tax hike for Burnham-On-Sea area
Sedgemoor District Council's element of the council tax in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will be increased by 3.08% this year, putting an additional £5 per year on a Band D property.
Burnham-On-Sea teenager launches new computer repairs business in town
An entrepreneurial Burnham-On-Sea teenager has launched a new computer repairs business in the town.
17,000 trees to be planted in Somerset to mark births of every local baby
Around 17,000 trees will be planted across Somerset as a result of a new 'Baby Trees' proposal approved by Somerset County Councillors this week.
New owners of Burnham’s Royal Clarence Hotel plan to restore ‘nostalgic charm’
The new owners of an historic hotel on Burnham-On-Sea seafront say they hope to bring back some 'nostalgic charm' to the building.
Highbridge petition calls on council to halt sale of ‘precious pocket of green land’
A petition has been launched in a bid to try and prevent Sedgemoor District Council from selling off one of Highbridge's "last precious pockets of green land" - a piece of open public land that is earmarked for 110 new homes.