14 more people with Covid-19 have sadly died in Somerset in the latest 24-hour period.

The official Government data shows people who had tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days have died in each of the four districts in the county council area in the latest daily figures.

Of those people, five died in South Somerset, five in Somerset West & Taunton, one in Sedgemoor (which includes the Burnham-On-Sea area) and three in Mendip.

The overall total of Covid related deaths in the county council area has now reached 463.

The district totals have risen to 123 in South Somerset, 118 in SWT, 107 in Sedgemoor, and 115 in Mendip.