Fifteen sacks of litter were collected when volunteers from The Friends Of Burnham Beach carried out a ‘hit squad’ litter clean on Saturday (July 30th).

A small group of the volunteers spent an hour and a half clearing the verges along Burnham Moor Road.

A spokesman says: “Four beach clean volunteers undertook a ‘hit squad’ litter pick on Burnham Moor Road and 15 full bags were collected.”

“Unfortunately there is still more out there but there is a limit to how much we can carry away!”

“We have to dispose of these bags of rubbish but so much of what we collected could have been recycled if only people had bothered to take it home with them and not chucked it out of a car window.”