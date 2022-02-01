Work to repair a row of 16 unlit pavement lights along part of Burnham-On-Sea seafront could be set to finally go ahead following a 14-month wait due to the pandemic.

Sedgemoor District Council, which oversees the lights along the South Esplanade walkway next to the sea wall between the Coastguard station and Yacht Club, says that the pandemic and supply chain issues have delayed the repair work.

Nearby residents first raised safety concerns about the non-working lights in February last year, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here – and they still remain out of action.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We are entirely in the hands of suppliers.”

“We have instructed contractors to get the lights working but unfortunately there has been a delay in getting parts.”

She added that the contractors have been approached for a new date. It is hoped that the work will be carried out in coming weeks.

Bob Nicholson, a seafront resident, said the unlit lights make the pavement “very dark and unsettling for pedestrians” at night, and he’s among several residents who have called for action from Sedgemoor District Council.

Another nearby resident previously said: “It makes us feel unsafe if we are out walking at night. The lights are in a terrible condition – some columns don’t have lanterns on top and others that do have lanterns are unlit – there’s been no urgency from the council to get it fully sorted.”