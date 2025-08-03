168th annual East Brent Harvest Home set to take place this Saturday

Final tickets are available for the historic East Brent Harvest Home which is set to be held for a 168th time on Saturday (August 9th).

Hundreds of people will flock to the long-running annual event returns with more attractions than ever this year.

Tickets are on sale from the Brent Knoll Inn and Brent House Farm Shop at £28 for adults and £12 for children under 14. Gates open at 11:30am.

One of the organisers, Tash Oliver, says: “Following two years of bad weather, the committee made the decision to hold the 168th event two weeks earlier, Saturday 9th August.”

“We are hoping this will allow for better weather and given it’s not the bank holiday weekend we are hoping more people will be able to join us.

“We have the wonderful Weston Sea Cadets & Royal Marines Cadets heading the parade from the village hall to the marquee.”

“SNAPPA will be taking the stage through to the end of the evening where the party will be carried on into the night at the Brent Knoll Inn who have Joe Malik at the mic.”

“The luncheon is a ticketed event, however entry after 3pm is free of charge. When buying your tickets please if possible pay by cash.”

“This year’s event is being held in honour of Colin Loader who sadly passed away earlier this year. Colin was on the committee for over 10 years and was more recently the chairman before taking a step back. We are proudly supporting the amazing team at Great Western Air Ambulance in raising money to help continue to save lives across the South West.”

“We would also like to pay tribute to Terry Rickard, the owner of Burnham Waste who also sadly passed away this year. Terry has supported the harvest home for several years and was our main event sponsor last year. Terry was a pillar of the community supporting several community groups over many decades.”

