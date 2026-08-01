Historic 169th annual East Brent Harvest Home set to take place next weekend

Final tickets are available for the historic East Brent Harvest Home which is set to be held for a 169th time on Saturday (August 8th).

The East Brent Harvest Home is the oldest and longest-running surviving communal harvest festival in the UK, held annually in Somerset since 1857. It features a colorful village parade, a traditional harvest luncheon, and community entertainment.

Hundreds of people will flock to the long-running annual event returns with more attractions than ever this year.

A spokesperson says final tickets are on sale from the Brent Knoll Inn and Brent House Farm Shop at £28 for adults and £12 for children under 14. Gates open at 11:30am.

The traditional procession will be held at around 1.30pm with a marching band, puddings, cheese and the harvest loaf, a giant six-foot harvest loaf carried on a stretcher.

The Beach’d Buoys and Snappa will be performing live during the afternoon and evening. The luncheon is a ticketed event, however entry after 3pm is free of charge.

The event has been run continuously except during world wars, major disease outbreaks like foot-and-mouth, and the pandemic.

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PHOTOS: 168th annual East Brent harvest home keeps tradition going