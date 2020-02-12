Town councillors have this week agreed that £170,000 of upgrades to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre will be go ahead this summer.
At a meeting of the Princess Theatre Management Committee this week, councillors heard the schedule of work during a major programme of improvements.
The work is being funded with £163,000 from the Hinkley Point C mitigation fund and £7,000 from the Friends of The Princess.
The theatre’s Business Development Officer, Beccy Armory, told councillors that the work is scheduled to take place throughout July.
She added: “The specification and drawings have gone out to six contractors for pricing and tenders are due back on Friday 28th February.”
“Once we have detailed budget breakdowns we will need to sit down with the working party and review the scope of work possible for the available budgets. We are anticipating doing this mid March.”
Cllr Louise Parkin, who chairs The Princess committee, has said the main focus will initially be upgrades to the auditorium and the Pizey meeting room.
Improvements to Burnham’s Princess Theatre
The full programme of proposed upgrades for the theatre is as follows:
- Refurbishment of auditorium seats plus handrails and lights
- Full redecoration and ceiling updates in auditorium
- Projector, screen and technical equipment in auditorium
- The proscenium arch in auditorium
- Windows and blinds in auditorium
- Stage will be updated in accordance with BSA fire regulations
- Redecoration plus new ceiling and carpet in Pizey Room
- Addition of meeting room materials such as screen in Pizey Room
- Ability to showcase visual arts on the walls in Pizey Room
- Appropriate fire escape doors in Pizey Room
- External signage and fire exit signage