Town councillors have this week agreed that £170,000 of upgrades to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre will be go ahead this summer.

At a meeting of the Princess Theatre Management Committee this week, councillors heard the schedule of work during a major programme of improvements.

The work is being funded with £163,000 from the Hinkley Point C mitigation fund and £7,000 from the Friends of The Princess.

The theatre’s Business Development Officer, Beccy Armory, told councillors that the work is scheduled to take place throughout July.

She added: “The specification and drawings have gone out to six contractors for pricing and tenders are due back on Friday 28th February.”

“Once we have detailed budget breakdowns we will need to sit down with the working party and review the scope of work possible for the available budgets. We are anticipating doing this mid March.”

Cllr Louise Parkin, who chairs The Princess committee, has said the main focus will initially be upgrades to the auditorium and the Pizey meeting room.

The full programme of proposed upgrades for the theatre is as follows: