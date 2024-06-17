174-tonne transformer transported past Burnham by sea to Dunball Wharf and on to Bridgwater

A huge 174-tonne transformer has been transported past Burnham-On-Sea on a barge to Dunball Wharf before being hauled to Bridgwater.

From Rotterdam via the River Parrett, the supergrid transformer has made its final journey to Bridgwater substation this month as part of a high voltage electricity network upgrade in the area.

The second transformer reached its home at Bridgwater substation to be installed alongside a similar device delivered last July.

National Grid says its connection onto the electricity transmission network is an important part of the ongoing Hinkley Connection Project.

“The modifications support the upgrading of the existing Hinkley to Bridgwater overhead electricity line, which a short section of new 400kV T-pylons joins into to complete a high voltage connection east to Melksham substation.”

“The substation was operating at 275kV and is being upgraded to 400kV, thereby futureproofing the reinforcement as electricity demand grows in the region.”

“Arriving at Dunball Wharf from Rotterdam, the transformer was offloaded onto the transport lorry at high tide. A large crane was used to lift the huge transformer onto the transport lorry.”

“The transformer is 8.8 metres in length and weighs the same as 30 African elephants. Delivery was completed quickly and safely on a transporter lorry 58 metres long.”

The transformer left Dunball Wharf before travelling along Bristol Road towards Bridgwater, where it turned left onto St John’s Street, then onto Westonzoyland Road, and onwards to the substation – a 4.5 mile journey taking a couple of hours to complete. Due to the weight of the transformer, the transport lorry travelled at a reduced speed for safety reasons.

No road closures were required and traffic management was provided under police guidance and supervision.

Hinkley Connection Project director Steve Haskayne adds: “We want to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we transported the transformer onto its final location in Bridgwater.”

“The new transformer supports the ongoing upgrade of the substation on the existing Hinkley to Bridgwater overhead electricity line. The upgrade will allow for greater energy security, with the substation expected to transfer more power, as future demand increases.”