18th annual Healing Weekend set to return to East Huntspill in July

The Healing Weekend is set to return to New Road Farm in East Huntspill from 10th–12th July 2026, celebrating an impressive 18 years as one of the South West’s top wellbeing festivals.

What began as a small gathering has grown into a landmark Somerset event, drawing visitors, practitioners, musicians and exhibitors from across the UK for three days of inspiration, connection and community.

This year’s festival will feature over 200 exhibitors and around 90 talks, workshops and demonstrations, offering a wide mix of holistic health, spirituality, personal development and wellbeing experiences.

Visitors can explore therapies, browse artisan stalls, enjoy live demonstrations and take part in sessions designed to uplift, educate and inspire.

A full programme of live music and evening entertainment adds to the festival atmosphere, with the 2026 Friday night concert headlined by Mobius Loop and Gracie Val, promising an energetic and soulful start to the weekend.

Families are also well catered for, with children’s activities and a welcoming, inclusive environment that has become a hallmark of the event. Food and drink vendors will be on site throughout the weekend, offering a wide range of options for all tastes.

Organisers say the 18th anniversary celebration will honour the festival’s roots while continuing to grow its offerings, creating a space where people can relax, learn, connect and enjoy a memorable day out in the heart of Somerset.

Tickets, programme details and further information are available at www.thehealingweekend.com.