A Somerset woman has won a life changing £1,000,000 in the lottery, organisers have said this week.

The winner, named only as Miss C, scooped the prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, May 5th.

The Somerset resident played a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for Miss C for winning this fantastic prize.”

“She has become a million pounds richer overnight.”

Whether you have your own special numbers or prefer to play using a lucky dip, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy.