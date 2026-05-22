£2.25m lost to romance fraud in Somerset last year as cases rise sharply

New figures have revealed that victims in Avon and Somerset lost more than £2.25million to romance fraud last year, as reports of the crime continue to rise both locally and nationally.

Data released by Report Fraud shows that 239 people across the force area were targeted in 2025, with offenders using fake online identities to build trust before persuading victims to send money. The crime often unfolds slowly, with fraudsters creating what appears to be a genuine emotional connection before inventing emergencies, investment opportunities or travel plans to request funds.

Nationally, 10,784 reports of romance fraud were made last year — a 29% increase on 2024 — with losses exceeding £100million. Investigators believe the rise is partly due to increased awareness and confidence in reporting, but warn that the scale of the crime remains significant.

Detective Superintendent Oliver Little, from the City of London Police, said the crime is particularly damaging because it targets trust and emotional vulnerability. He explained that offenders often spend weeks or months building a relationship before exploiting their victim financially, adding that the emotional impact can be just as severe as the financial loss.

Analysis shows that people aged 55 to 74 suffered the greatest losses, accounting for almost half of all money stolen nationwide.

Police say romance fraud remains closely linked to online platforms such as dating sites and social media, where criminals can easily create convincing false profiles. Investigators are also seeing increased use of AI‑generated images and messages, making fraudulent identities harder to spot. In some cases, offenders combine romance fraud with fake investment schemes — including cryptocurrency — to increase the financial gain.

As part of its annual awareness campaign, the City of London Police is urging the public to stay cautious when forming relationships online. Warning signs include individuals who express strong feelings very quickly, avoid meeting in person or refuse video calls, or begin discussing money, investments or emergencies. Victims may also feel reluctant to tell friends or family about the relationship.

Police advise speaking to a trusted friend before sending money, reverse‑image searching profile photos, and being open about taking steps to protect yourself from fraud. Banks should be contacted immediately if money has already been transferred.

Amy Samotyj, a fraud protect officer at Avon and Somerset Police, said many victims feel embarrassed, which leads to under‑reporting. She stressed that romance fraudsters deliberately target kind‑hearted people and urged anyone with concerns to seek advice before sending money or gift cards. She added that a genuine partner would understand someone being cautious.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is encouraged to report it to Report Fraud at www.reportfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.