2,000 people expected at Burnham-On-Sea rugby festival this weekend

Over 2,000 people are expected to attend a popular rugby festival in Burnham-On-Sea this Bank Holiday weekend.

Rugby clubs from across the country are taking part in the annual event at the town’s BASC Ground on Saturday May 4th and Sunday May 5th, which is run by Living With The Lions.

Burnham Rugby Club’s Lee Berry says: “We have 16 clubs taking part this year with 45 teams from across the country featuring young players.”

“It’s always a great weekend and a great opportunity to see grassroots rugby being played. We are expecting around 2,000 people to come along this weekend.”

Local people are free to attend. The rugby action runs from 9.30am until around 3pm each day. Local team Burnham Bucks will have their Under 10s team taking part.