7.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat May 04, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNews2,000 people expected at Burnham-On-Sea rugby festival this weekend
News

2,000 people expected at Burnham-On-Sea rugby festival this weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Over 2,000 people are expected to attend a popular rugby festival in Burnham-On-Sea this Bank Holiday weekend.

Rugby clubs from across the country are taking part in the annual event at the town’s BASC Ground on Saturday May 4th and Sunday May 5th, which is run by Living With The Lions.

Burnham Rugby Club’s Lee Berry says: “We have 16 clubs taking part this year with 45 teams from across the country featuring young players.”

“It’s always a great weekend and a great opportunity to see grassroots rugby being played. We are expecting around 2,000 people to come along this weekend.”

Local people are free to attend. The rugby action runs from 9.30am until around 3pm each day. Local team Burnham Bucks will have their Under 10s team taking part.

Previous article
PHOTOS: New 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Queen and Princesses are chosen

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
7.1 ° C
10.2 °
4.5 °
94 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Sat
14 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com