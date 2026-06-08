2,000 proposed new Burnham-On-Sea homes step closer as Barratt registers site for potential development

Controversial proposals for a major housing development of 2,000 new homes on the northern edge of Burnham-On-Sea have edged closer with Barratt Homes Bristol putting forward the site as part of the creation of the new Somerset Local Plan.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here on the early proposals for 2,000 new homes in January 2024. The new development is earmarked for fields between the B3140 Brent Road and Brent Broad — a site west of the Bristol–Exeter railway line.

Barratt is advancing the project through Somerset Council’s long-term plan‑making process. Of the 2,000 homes, the developer has said a “significant amount” would be affordable, with the current Local Plan requiring 30 per cent — the equivalent of around 600 properties.

While no masterplan has yet been published, the original outline suggested the development would include a new primary school, community facilities such as shops or health centre, and extensive green space.

A new relief road is also being considered, designed to ease congestion by allowing holiday traffic from Brean and Berrow to reach the M5 more directly, complementing Somerset Council’s upcoming upgrade of the Edithmead roundabout next to the Burnham-On-Sea M5 junction.

A spokesperson for Barratt Redrow says: “We remain committed to the long-term development of the land at Burnham-On-Sea. In accordance with national planning policy, we are promoting the development of the site through the Local Plan-making process.”

“This has included registering the site as a potential development area through the Somerset Council ‘call for sites’ process. Changes to plan-making regulations nationally have delayed the Somerset Local Plan, but as the first stages of the plan come forward this year and next, we will be making appropriate representations and engaging with the plan-making process.”

“At this stage we do not have plans for further public consultation. We will be engaging again locally when the Local Plan advances. We have no current plans to prepare or submit a planning application ahead of the Local Plan moving forward.”

The first round of consultation on the new Somerset Local Plan will run from June 19th to July 24th 2026, with further details being published at www.somerset.gov.uk/planning-buildings-and-land/somerset-local-plan. This initial stage focuses on the strategic scope of the plan — including its vision, priorities and policy themes — rather than identifying specific development sites, which will be consulted on later.

In April 2024, during the annual Town Council meeting, several residents voiced concern at the proposals. Residents raised concerns about potential flooding risks and the impact on local services such as school places, doctors, dentists and public transport, plus sewerage and water supplies.

Cllr Lesley Millard said at the time that the council had met with the developers, as reported here. She added it was “very early days” and added the developer thinks the plans are “5-10 years away” from an application coming forward.