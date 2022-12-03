Scores of residents were presented with awards when the annual Burnham In Bloom awards ceremony returned on Friday night (December 2nd).

Over 100 residents and business owners gathered in the Town Council Chambers where trophies and certificates were presented to those who brightened up the town with floral displays and artwork over the summer.

Burnham-On-Sea Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry and Burnham In Bloom’s Dave Perrett, Jo Brown and Richard Young (pictured above) were presented with the South West In Bloom silver award by judge Martyn Davis, which was recently announced for Burnham, as we reported here. The Britain In Bloom judges visited Burnham-On-Sea in July.

The Deputy Mayor thanked those all who had taken part in the Burnham In Bloom competition and also thanked the organisers for their work, congratulating those who won and adding that it was great to see people of all ages getting involved.

Chairman Dave Perrett also praised the competitors, young and old, and thanked them all for supporting the event. He added that more volunteers are being sought for the year ahead.

Full winners of Burnham In Bloom Awards 2022:

Category A – Group of Houses

1: 2,4&6 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea (Sue Picton 2, Dave & Gill Houlden 3, Gail Cruickshank 4, Evelyn Rouse 6)

Category B – Hanging Baskets

1 Mrs R. Scott, 2 Ash Tree Place, Burnham on Sea

2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridg

3 Mrs S. Picton, 2 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea

Category C – Balcony

1. Mr & Mrs N. Tolley, 1C Lynton Road, Burnham on Sea

2. Mrs B. Dibley, 4 Steart Court, Burnham on Sea

3. Mr M. Clarke 57C Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea

Category D – Window Boxes

1 Mrs P. Wing & Mrs J. Harvey, Pembroke Close, Burnham on Sea

2 Mrs S. Picton, 2 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea

Category E- Containers

1 Mr P. Hockin, 100 Marine Drive, Burnham on Sea

2 Mrs S. Picton, 2 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea

3 Mrs P. Wing & Mrs J. Harvey, 21 Pembroke Close, Burnham on Sea

Category F – Unusual Containers

1 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge

2 Mrs N. Bowdon, 27 Conway Crescent, Burnham on Sea

3 Mrs G. Cruickshank, 4 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea

Category G – Front Gardens

1= Mrs C. Martin, 3 St Peters Road, Burnham on Sea

1= Mrs S. Evens-Labbett, 59 Huntspill Road, Highbridge

2 Mrs P. Wing & Mrs J. Harvey, 21 Pembroke Close, Burnham on Sea

3 Mrs D. Ashfold, 1 Manor Drive, Berrow

Category H – Hanging Baskets (Commercial)

1 G.H. Tyres, Adam Street, Burnham on Sea

2 Home Farm Holiday Village, Edithmead – Mrs G. Atkinson

3 Basonbridge Inn – Fiona Bray

Category I – Best Overall (Commercial)

1 Home Farm Holiday Village – Mrs G. Atkinson

2 Basonbridge Inn – Fiona Bray

3 G.H. Tyres, Adam Street, Burnham on Sea

Category J – Unusual Containers (Commercial)

1 Material Needs, High Street, Burnham on Sea (bike with flowers)

2 Home Farm Holiday Village, Edithmead (bath getting a bit old hat)

Category K – Shop Windows

1 Sopha, 2-4 Church Street, Highbridge

2 Create You, 15 Market Street, Highbridge

Category L – Cafes

1 Mays Cafe, Abingdon Street, Burnham on Sea

2 Chatterbox Café, Victoria Street, Burnham on Sea

Category M – Holiday Villages

1 Home Farm Holiday Village (Mrs. G. Atkinson)

2 Haven Holiday Village, Marine Drive, Burnham on Sea.

Category N – Residential & Nursing Homes

1 Kathleen Chambers House, 97 Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea

2 Beaufort House Residential Home, Rectory Road, Burnham on Sea

Category O – Public Houses

1 Bason Bridge Inn, Bason Bridge

2 Dunstan House, 8-10 Love Lane, Burnham on Sea

3 Victoria Hotel, 25 Victoria Street, Burnham on Sea

Category P – Garages

1 G.H. Tyres, 31-35 Adam Street, Burnham on Sea

Category Q – Guest Houses

1 Sherwood Guest House, 42 Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea

Chairman’s Shield (most points) – Mrs S. Picton

Mayor’s Decanter – Sharon Perry

Mayor’s Cup – Home Farm Holiday Village

Public Buildings – Town Rangers

School Painting Competitions:

6 years and under

1. Kian Meek, 2 Konnie Kingsten, 3 Jack Bowerman – all age 6 and from Burnham Infants School

7 to 9 years

1 Anumi Perera, 2 Eveigh McGovern, 3 Aria Meyrick – all age 7 and from Burnham Infants School.

10 years and over

1 Yasmin Yilmazer, 2 Hattie Cox, 3 Tegan Griffiths – all age 10 and from St Joseph’s RC Primary School