Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Poppy Appeal launched on Saturday (28th October) with collections now underway across the two towns.

Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion is overseeing the annual appeal, which runs for two weeks.

A team of 30 volunteers and cadet groups has begun selling poppies in Burnham’s Tesco and Lidl stores and Highbridge’s Aldi and Asda supermarkets.

The appeal was launched at Burnham-On-Sea’s Royal British Legion branch in Victoria Street on Saturday by members of the Poppy Appeal, including organisers Ruth and John Crosby, Di Faulcher and Rosemary Parker.

Ruth told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s such an important time of the year for the Royal British Legion and for local people who pay their respects to the fallen.”

“We welcome donations over the next two weeks. Contactless payment machines are at the supermarkets and in Victoria Street – and already proving popular.”

“Our thanks go to all three cadet units and Burnham Rotary Club for their time and support in collecting.”

Poppies and poppy-themed items are on sale in the Legion shop in Victoria Street daily from 10am-3pm during the Poppy Appeal except Sundays.

The 2022 Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Poppy Appeal raised over £28,000 in a fortnight and it’s hoped a similar large total will be collected again this year.