A Highbridge school and a local charity have received a donation of more than 20 laptop PCs from a council technology programme.

King Alfred School Academy and local mental health charity In Charley’s Memory have received upgraded laptops through Sedgemoor District Council‘s scheme.

Burnham-On-Sea councillor Alistair Hendry has attended both organisations over the past week to deliver 18 laptops to the school and four to the charity.

He said: “Sedgemoor District Council are very happy to be donating these laptops to such good causes. We hope both bodies benefit from these.”

King Alfred School Academy said: “We are extremely grateful to Sedgemoor District Council for their donation of our new laptops, they really are a very grateful addition here for our pupils.”

Dawn Carey, CEO at In Charley’s Memory, adds: “We are so pleased that we have been donated these laptops, we had it on our wish list for more laptops as it can be difficult when so many counsellors are in. This is going to make such a difference and will be a great asset to ICM.”

A Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman adds: “With the pace of technology advances ever increasing, it is vital that public authorities keep up to make sure that we can serve our communities to the best of our ability.”

“That is why there is a rolling programme of laptop/computer upgrades on each IT device between every five years and seven years, depending on the item of equipment.”

“SDC have always had a process whereby any old IT equipment is ‘recycled’ to any registered charity, school or community group. All machines are completely wiped of any data. Once handed over, they become the responsibility of the receiving organisation and are not maintained in anyway by SDC.”

“Obviously, demand often outstrips what is available, but by this process, we make sure that the investment made into new equipment carries on, once the devices have to be replaced.”