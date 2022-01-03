More than 230 motorists across Somerset have so far been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving over the Christmas period, according to Police.

Avon and Somerset Police says officers have made the arrests during its annual Operation Tonic that runs throughout December and the New Year period.

A spokesperson took to social media to say: “Drink/drug driving kills. We’ve made over 230 drink/drug drive arrests this month. Officers will patrol and roadside test over New Year to keep roads safe.”

“Report offenders to us on 101, via our website or via Crimestoppers. If it’s happening now, call 999.”