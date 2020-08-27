The team at Burnham-On-Sea mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory are celebrating this week after receiving a £23,000 windfall from the National Lottery.

The group has received the funding from the National Lottery Community Fund to support its work in helping young people with their mental health through counselling.

In Charley’s Memory was set up after Burnham teenager Charley Marks, pictured below, took his own life aged 18 in September 2014. The charity now supports and helps hundreds of young people affected by mental health every year.

Dawn Carey, the charity’s Operations Manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.”

Dawn adds: “We lost significant funding as a result of Covid-19. Now, thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to continue with our work supporting young people. This is important because it we are having more contact than ever for young people requiring our services.”

In Charley’s Memory is a rapidly expanding charity which helps the mental wellbeing of hundreds of 11 to 25 year olds in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Weston and across Somerset. It encourages, trains, and gives ongoing counselling support.

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK.