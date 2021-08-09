Over 50 World War II bullets have been uncovered by a group of metal detecting enthusiasts during an event held on Berrow beach this week.

The ‘Detecting Somerset’ group organised the charity event on Sunday (August 8th) while raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. It attracted over 25 enthusiasts from across the country.

Among the items dug up in the sands was a large stash of spent bullets from World War II, pictured here.

The group’s Morley Howard told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a great turnout of enthusiasts for our first rally here. There have been Roman coins found nearby this year, so part of the attraction is that you never know what you’ll find.”

Morley says this was demonstrated on Sunday when one of the team shouted over: ‘Take a look at this!’

“I went over and as the man, from Wales, kept digging deeper, he found uncovered a large number of World War II 303 and 50-calibre bullets in the sand.”

“There were 54 rounds in total were found about 18 inches under the surface of the beach.”

“Fortunately, they are all harmless, spent rounds – there were no traces of incendiary or the tips, so no further advice or escalation was needed.”

“The bullets have clearly been there a long, long time – many were rusting and were green in colour.”

“It was quite a find though and it just shows the history that can be uncovered here.”

”I’ve been metal detecting at Berrow for over ten years and had never come across this stash before. It is unpredictable!”

Morley, pictured below on the left, also runs the National Ring Recovery Service, which hunts for lost rings and jewellery in return for donations to the charity Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

“We’ve been called the ‘fifth emergency service’ by some,” he says.

“When you see how relieved people are when we recover and return their lost sentimental items, it means so much to them.” The service has been featured on national TV this year.