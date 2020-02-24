A magical Disney experience took place at Rookery Manor near Burnham-On-Sea on Friday 21st as part of a new family-friendly concert programme.

Over 250 people enjoyed the Disney Tribute Concert, organised by local company Action Pussycat.

Children wore colourful fancy dress costumes and met some of their Disney heroes, including Ariel, Rapunzel, Elsa and Mulan.

Belle was accompanied by the Beast, and Woody and Buzz Lightyear danced with guests on the dance floor. Mickey Mouse himself welcomed everyone into the hall!

In addition to the characters, guests could make sand art, design characters on rocks, get their faces painted and hair braided, plus play, dance and enjoy the atmosphere.

“The audience also enjoyed a magic show that had the children roaring with laughter. The climax was a 70 minute musical extravaganza of Disney songs featuring classic films like The Jungle Book and the Lion King, along with modern favourites such as Frozen, Descendents and Tangled,” said organiser Ade Bowen.

“There was a great atmosphere. Family Friendly Concerts have daytime show times, quieter music, low ticket prices and local venues to give young children their first real concert experience. Rookery Manor was the perfect magical venue for this event and I was very grateful to Steph and her team for all their help.”

“Lots of my entertainment friends worked together to make an extraordinarily special day for all the children attending. From meeting their favourite film characters to singing their hearts out, it was wall-to-wall smiling children. My absolute favourite moment was when all the children and many of the parents joined in with the end of ‘Into the Unknown’ from Frozen 2.”

Action Pussycat organise several family events over the year. Ade says he is one of the next organisations to be featured in Tesco Bags of Help to fund free family Party in the Park events, and he is working with The Princess Theatre in Burnham and The Stables in Weston for some other great family events coming soon.