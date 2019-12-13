Over 250 people attended Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Choral Society’s popular annual Christmas concert on Thursday night (12th December).

The society’s singers were in fine voice as they performed their concert in the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs in Highbridge Road.

The festive programme, led by Nicholas Bromilow, included Christmas music by Elgar, Warlock and Handel plus other well-known composers in addition to popular carols.

Society Chairman Peter Read told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were delighted to see such a superb turnout and thank everyone who came along, including the town’s Mayor Cllr Andy Brewer. Everyone at the church was so helpful to us.”

The society was also joined by several members of Burnham and Highbridge Town Band, who played Christmas music during the evening.

The group’s new Spring term will start on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 7.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall, Burnham when they will be rehearsing great music including Rutter’s Magnificat.

Their Spring concert will be on April 25th at St Andrew’s Church. New members are always welcome. Click here for more information.