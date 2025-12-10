10.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Dec 10, 2025
£2,500 boost for Burnham Christmas Sparkle Project giving gifts to needy local children
News

£2,500 boost for Burnham Christmas Sparkle Project giving gifts to needy local children

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Masonic Lodge has given a £2,500 boost to a project that aims to give a Christmas gift to every local young person living in difficult circumstances.

Burnham-On-Sea Masonic Lodge has donated toys and confectionery towards the ‘Christmas Sparkle Project Highbridge and Burnham’.

The project is a sister initiative of Christmas Sparkle, founded in Taunton in 2015.

Christmas Sparkle Project Highbridge & Burnham is being run by Shirley Vickery-Mills and her team – friends who are current and retired teachers and staff from Highbridge and Burnham schools, and staff from St John’s Church in Highbridge.

Shirley received the gifts from John Chinn of Burnham Masonic Lodge this week, pictured here.

“It’s a really worthwhile project, helping needy local people in Highbridge and Burnham at Christmas, so we are happy to help them for a second year,” said John.

