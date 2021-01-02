Almost 150 positive Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the latest 24 hour period in Somerset, and nine sad deaths.

The official Government data shows 147 new cases were confirmed in Somerset’s four districts up to 5pm on December 31st.

Sedgemoor saw a big increase of 51 new cases, bringing the total to 2,692. And Somerset West & Taunton saw the largest increase with 63 new cases, bringing the total since last March to 2,792.

Mendip also saw an increase of 16, bringing the total to 1,655, while South Somerset had 17 new cases, bringing the total to 2,662.

Four sad deaths were confirmed in South Somerset over the 24 hours leading up to January 1st. There were also two deaths in the Mendips, while Bath and North East Somerset, Taunton and North Somerset each recorded one death. All of the patients had tested positive for the virus within 28 days of their deaths.