Extra funding to tackle rural isolation by improving public transport links across Somerset has been agreed by councillors this week.

Somerset County Council has committed to an investment of £2m over the next three years to provide better access to bus services for residents living in rural areas, including the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The additional money will fund three new Slinky buses and fill gaps identified as part of a review of current Demand Responsive Transport provision.

A further nine peak time bus services will also be introduced using the Slinky Bus fleet to improve local connections to help people get to work or further education. F aster, direct services will also transport college students from West Somerset and Dulverton to Taunton.

Councillor John Woodman, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Rural isolation is a real issue for some of our communities where demand is too low for conventional bus services.”

“This funding will directly improve lives for everyone from young people needing to get to college, to employees heading to work or vulnerable older residents who need to access to vital services.”