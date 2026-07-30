Full Fibre broadband is now available to 12,000 homes and businesses across Burnham-On-Sea thanks to a major investment of £3.6m by Openreach – but many people are using slower, less reliable connections.

The telecoms provider said this week that iys investment in the rollout of the new Full Fibre network across the town has resulted in it reaching around 85% of properties. However, it says tyhe uptake remains low, with thousands of residents still using older, slower connections.

Openreach says the new technology offers faster and more reliable internet, capable of supporting multiple devices at gigabit speeds for streaming, gaming, video calls and running online businesses.

Martin Williams, Partnership Director for Wales and the South West, says: “Most of Burnham-On-Sea is now covered by Full Fibre, but many residents and businesses still haven’t made the switch. It’s not automatic – you need to place an order with your chosen broadband provider.”

“The difference in speed and reliability can be significant, especially for busy households or people working from home. We want to make sure everyone knows what’s available and how to get it.”

The new data shows an extra 1,000 residents have been enabled for the full fibre since last December when the last figures were announced. People living in Burnham-On-Sea can check if they can upgrade by visiting Openreach’s Full Fibre checker.