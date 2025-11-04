30 exhibitors taking part in Burnham-On-Sea MP’s Pensioners’ Fair on Friday

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has confirmed the line-up of over 30 exhibitors attending his Pensioners’ Fair, taking place this Friday 7th November.

The event will be held at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church from 10am-1pm and is being organised in partnership with The Waffle Hub.

It will bring together a wide range of local organisations, charities and businesses offering advice, support and opportunities for older residents and those who care for them.

Entry is free and visitors can just turn up on the day, chat directly with exhibitors, pick up useful information, and enjoy refreshments in a friendly setting.

Exhibitors confirmed for the day include Digital Dignity, Village Agents, Arthritis UK, Weston Hospicecare, Burnham & Weston Energy Company, Royal British Legion, Morland Community Hub, Symphony Healthcare Services, Nationwide Building Society and Parkinson’s UK.

Also present will be Merryweather Williams Solicitors, RSPCA, Somerset Sight, Somerset Council Slinky Bus, Wessex Water, Burnham Mobility, Re-engage, Somerset Activity & Sports Partnership, Age UK Somerset, Wales & West Utilities and Good Neighbours Cafés.

There will also be stands from Abbeyfield Wessex, Somerset Bus Partnership, Somerset Road Safety, Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service, Public Health Somerset, Burnham u3a, James & Co Solicitors, Scott’s Home Furnishers and Healthwatch Somerset.

Ashley Fox told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m really looking forward to welcoming residents this Friday. Our older residents contribute so much to the life of our communities, and this event is about making sure they can easily access the advice, support and opportunities available locally. It’s also a great chance to connect with others and discover what’s happening across Burnham-on-Sea and the wider area.”

Event details:

Friday 7th November, 10:00am to 1:00pm

Burnham-on-Sea Methodist Church, 35A College Street, TA8 1AS

Free entry. All welcome