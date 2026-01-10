30-year-old traffic lights on Burnham’s Love Lane to be replaced in major upgrade

Somerset Council is set to replace ageing traffic signals on Love Lane in Burnham-On-Sea in a project starting on Monday January 12th.

A set of traffic lights serving the pedestrian entrance to Tesco need renewing as they are more than 30 years old and near the end of their working life, says the council.

The work, which is part of a county-wide initiative to replace traffic signals, will start on Monday 12th January and finish next month.

Temporary lights will be in place during the work. There is likely to be congestion at peak times and people are advised to plan ahead.

Towards the end of the work, an evening or overnight road closure will be needed to carry out resurfacing and this will be advertised well in advance.

The work involves significant excavation as all the old ducting and wiring as well as the traffic light heads must be removed from the ground and replaced.

Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, Councillor Richard Wilkins, said: “This is about replacing end of life equipment and ensuring the signals are fit for purpose for the next 30 years.”

“We are aware there will be disruption at peak traffic times. The team will be working hard to minimise this.”

Evening closures are scheduled during the work period.