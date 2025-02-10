3,000 new jobs to be created at Hinkley Point C as it hits peak construction

3,000 new jobs are to be created at Hinkley Point C near Burnham-On-Sea as it hits peak construction.

Over the next 18 months, Hinkley Point C will create thousands of new jobs, with around 15,000 people expected to be building the new power station.

EDF says it will create new opportunities for local people to get better skills and jobs with the project.

Hinkley Point C has also announced that the number of apprentices trained has passed a new milestone of 1,500 – which is 500 more than the original target – and more roles are to come with 70% of them from the South-West.

Many of the new jobs at Hinkley Point C will support the fit-out of the power station with miles of pipes and cables and equipment. Other roles will be created supporting the workforce, among a wide variety of jobs on offer.

Hinkley Point C has established three training ‘Centres of Excellence’ in Bridgwater and Cannington to help local people join the project. More than 8,000 people have already been trained in welding, electrical, and mechanical skills. The National College for Nuclear in Cannington is training a new workforce for Britain’s nuclear industry.

Many of the new apprentices started their careers as part of the project’s Somerset-based Young HPC programme. Jobs and careers support is provided by the Hinkley Point C Jobs Service based in Bridgwater.

A spokesman for Hinkley Point C adds that it has been working closely with local authorities to assess the effects of the expanding workforce, with increased funding of mitigation measures to be put in place as the workforce grows.

The new support will build on successful initiatives like the £9 million accommodation fund to help deliver new affordable housing, with 4,000 additional bed spaces in local towns. Hinkley Point C’s Community Fund has now provided more than £16 million to local projects and community groups. Funding and support for other initiatives like community safety, local policing, and tourism will increase.

Stuart Crooks, Managing Director of Hinkley Point C, says: “As a former apprentice, I know the impact that training can have in transforming lives for the better. I am determined that we will provide as many opportunities as possible to help people from Somerset and the South West benefit from our project.”

Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Lord Hunt said: “Apprenticeships are incredibly important in equipping thousands of people with the skills needed to take up a career for life in the nuclear sector.”

“Hinkley Point C is a stand-out example where 1,500 apprentices are gaining world-class experience, preparing them to be the future leaders in the nuclear industry – helping to make the UK a clean energy superpower and power our businesses and homes for generations to come.”

Cllr Mike Rigby, Lead Member for Economic Development Planning and Assets at Somerset Council, said: “The HPC Project has bought many social and economic benefits to Somerset with employment and training opportunities foremost among them. While we welcome this investment in jobs and skills and the other positive benefits the project continues to offer Somerset, we are mindful of the impact that a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project with an expanding workforce has on our communities and are committed to working with EDF to ensure appropriate mitigation measures are put in place to cope with this significant increase.”

Megan Ellicott, 22, from Bridgwater, is in the final year of her pipefitting apprenticeship. Megan became interested in the opportunities at Hinkley Point C as a pupil at Haygrove School in Bridgwater. Megan said: “Ever since leaving school, I always knew this was the line of work that I wanted to be in. Being able to follow in the footsteps of my family who have worked on both the Hinkley A and B sites is a proud moment for me and I’ll be able to tell people that I helped build Hinkley Point C.”

More information about opportunities at Hinkley Point C can be found on the HPC careers site.