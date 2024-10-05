12.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Oct 06, 2024
News

£3,000 raised for new kit by team of young Burnham football players on fundraising run

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A team of young Burnham-On-Sea football players has raised thousands of pounds for new kit by completing a fundraising run.

Burnham Under 10s have raised an impressive £3,000 for new training tracksuits, coats and training equipment.

They completed a sponsored run on Saturday (October 5th), cheered on by family members and supporters.

They did a 2-mile run along Burnham-On-Sea seafront and headed along the beach to the lighthouse before returning.

A spokesperson said: “They’ve been fundraising for the last month and never thought they would raise such a superb amount, having initially set a target of £1,500.”

“So to double it is amazing, and we thank everyone who has supported them with donations.”

