Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers have raised over £30,000 towards refurbishing the Children’s Ward at Musgrove Park Hospital in memory of a local boy who died of Cancer five years ago.

Joe Laoutaris, a 12 year-old, sadly died in 2015 and since then a series of fundraising events have been held in his memory.

Joe’s mum, Mel, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “My overall aim for fundraising was to raise money for Oak Ward, the Children’s Ward at Musgrove Park Hospital, and to say thank you for their care, kindness and dedication to Joe and to us as a family, and to provide a lasting legacy for Joe.”

“Fundraising activities started with our purchase of a jukebox in 2014. After the Royal Marine Commando’s raised £10,400 from a 24 hour run we made ourselves a target of £20,000 to refurbish the schoolroom and cubicle 2 on the Children’s Ward, and continually provide gifts of DVDs, books and games.”

“So many great events have taken place in Joe’s memory, including CrossFit, music festivals, Zumba, walks, runs and cake sales.”

“I am really proud to say that we have now exceeded our target and our current total raised for the Children’s Ward stands at £30,000.”

“The schoolroom and cubicle 2 have now been transformed. They have been completely redecorated, pictures have been designed and made just for Joe, and storage cupboards, blinds, sofas and a pool table have been added.”

“In 2018 all Year 11 students from The King Alfred School raised £4000 in a sponsored beach walk. This money has enabled us to finish the rooms by providing bean bags, sensory equipment, school table and chairs, lighting, and outdoor equipment and games.”

Mel adds: “My sincere thanks goes to everyone who has made this possible through their continued support throughout the last 5 years.”

“We will continue to fund raise for the Children’s Ward with our next walk being in July.”