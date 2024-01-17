A new £30,000 trim trail and play area upgrade is set to be installed at Apex Park in Highbridge using funding from developers.

Somerset Council says the new facilities are scheduled to be introduced at Apex Park in Highbridge during coming weeks, subject to weather conditions.

A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A new trim trail and roundabout is being installed at the existing Apex Play Area in February or March time, weather permitting.”

“It is being funded entirely by developer contributions for children’s play. The works total £30,000,” adds the council spokeswoman.

Developer contributions are payments made by building developers to councils for the provision of public infrastructure to mitigate the impact of large housing schemes.

The contributions allow councils to provide public amenities and services to meet the increased demands created by the new development.