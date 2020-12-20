The 30th anniversary of Berrow Dunes officially becoming a nature reserve is being marked in the village’s 2021 calendar.

The wall calendar, which costs £5, is now on sale with proceeds going towards improvements at Berrow Village Hall.

Organiser Andrea Johnson says: “Our calendar this coming year celebrates the 30th anniversary of the dedication in 1991 by Sedgemoor District Council of its land at Berrow Dunes being designated as a local nature reserve.”

“The calendar features photos of the flora and fauna in the Berrow nature reserve plus conservation work and events that take place there.”

She adds: “The calendars are on sale at Westcroft Farm Shop in Red Road or can be ordered by calling 01278 751345.”

“All proceeds from the sale of the calendar will go towards improvements at Berrow Village Hall.”