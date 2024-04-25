31-mile fundraising cycling challenge for Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets are taking part in a new fundraising campaign that aims to raise enough to maintain and refurbish their new fleet of ten mountain bikes.

On Sunday 28th April, the Unit’s cadets are taking on a 31-mile bike riding challenge, setting off from Weston-Super-Mare Sea Cadets Unit, cycling all the way to Glastonbury and Street Sea Cadets Units along cycle route 33, via Burnham-On-Sea Sea Cadets Unit.

The fundraising event is being held under the expert leadership of the units’ own MIAS-qualified Mountain Bike Leaders.

The Unit has set an ambitious goal to raise £1,000 towards the repairs and has set up a Just Giving Page in order to make donating as easy as possible for people to get involved with the ambitious challenge. Search bikeabitofbritain on JustGiving by clicking here.

The unit was very grateful at the end of January to be donated 10 used mountain bikes from a national training centre, when they renewed their training fleet. Although they have been maintained by the previous operator they aren’t without some issues and a recent inspection by a local expert has noticed defects totalling a staggering sum of £2,500 across all 10 bikes.

To get the bikes back to a safe reliable working condition. The instructors are eager to get the bikes repaired in order to run mountain biking courses for not only Burnham Unit but all 389 cadets from units within the wider Somerset & Dorset District.

The Unit’s Commanding Officer Lt (SCC) Dom Gregory RNR explained to the cadets just how much work was needed to be carried out on the bikes, before they could get out using them to their full potential.

One enthusiastic 11 year-old Junior Sea Cadet, Aiden, came up with this fundraising idea and has already started raising money towards this goal.

Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Sea Cadets is a registered charity that has supported

thousands of young people in the area to learn nautical skills in nearly 50 years of service

to the local community. The Unit has 30 cadets aged from 10 to 17 currently attending,

supported by a small team of instructional adult volunteers.

Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Sea Cadets recently celebrated several awards and is part of the national charity, Marine Society and Sea Cadets, which gives young people a new perspective. We broaden horizons and create possibilities.

Working across the UK with 14,000 young people between 10 and 18, we help them see the world with confidence, gained through the challenge of nautical adventure and a Royal Navy ethos.