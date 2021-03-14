37 new Coronavirus cases have been recorded across Somerset in the last 24-hours, according to the latest figures.

Official data released on Saturday shows Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – recorded 14 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,119.

Mendip has had five new positive cases, bringing its total to 3,353; Somerset West & Taunton has had five positive tests, with a total of 5,836; while South Somerset has had 13 new cases, bringing its tally to 5,145.

The rate of infection continues to fall across Somerset as a whole. However, Mendip has seen a small increase in the last 24 hours, where the rate of infection is 51.9 people per 100,000 of population, up from 47.6 on Friday.

Sedgemoor’s rate is 38.2 – down from 39 the day before – and South Somerset’s is 51.7, which is down from 54.6. Somerset West & Taunton’s rate of infection is 11.6 – which is down from 13.5 the day before.

Sadly, there has been one new Covid death in the county – in Somerset West and Taunton – bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 201.

The official R number for the whole South West is now “0.5 to 0.8 with a daily infection growth rate range of -10% to -6% as of 12 March.”