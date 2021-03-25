Plans have been formally unveiled this week to give Brent Knoll’s Grange Hotel a £4.2 million pound redevelopment as part of a huge extension and upgrade of the facilities.

Grange Hotel Limited has submitted an outline planning application to Sedgemoor District Council to cover the extension of the site, located at the foot of Brent Knoll on the eastern side, plus a new function venue able to hold up to 700 guests.

The major plans state that the owners “aim to make The Grange Hotel a benchmark destination facility for the whole of Somerset and the south west.”

The planning application covers “the expansion of the site to include the erection of a hotel with 36 suites, 64 lodges, a function room for events and banqueting, a leisure suite, a visitor centre and reception, and a restaurant/bar/cafe, together with access road improvements and parking.”

If the plans are approved by Sedgemoor District Council, the hotel says it intends to employ up to 120 staff – with 90 full-time roles and 30 part-time. Before the pandemic, it employed 12 full-time and 6 part-time staff.

The hotel says: “The proposed expansion of the hotel is ambitious and will also generate investment in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.”

“The intention is to create a range of new facilities to enhance The Grange Hotel as an important destination venue for the Brent Knoll area.”

“At the heart of the proposal there will be an Events and Banqueting Suite to accommodate weddings and conferences. The provision of hotel rooms will be increased in number and quality to support the Events and Banqueting Suite and will also include lodges for families and longer-term visitors.”

“The development of the hotel includes provision of guest facilities including restaurants, café, leisure, and gymnasium facilities, which will also be open to residents.”

The plans state the proposed new Events and Banqueting Suite will be able to accommodate up to 700 guests, making it “the largest function suite in Somerset and one of the top venues in the south west.”

The planning application has reference number 07/20/00026 and will ultimately be decided by Sedgemoor District Council.